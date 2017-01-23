FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Trump's tough trade stance lifts U.S. bond demand
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 7 months ago

TREASURIES-Trump's tough trade stance lifts U.S. bond demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Trump's trade stance stokes safe-haven bids for bonds
    * U.S. to auction $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt
    * Companies to sell $20-$25 bln in high-grade debt -IFR

 (Updates market action, adds quote)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on
Monday with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop
in more than two weeks as investor jitters over President Donald
Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for
bonds.
    Moves to restrict trade, and scant details on proposed tax
cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation, have prompted
some investors to reassess the level of possible future
government stimulus to bolster the U.S. economy.
    On Monday, Trump told U.S. manufacturing executives he would
impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products to the
United States after moving American factories overseas. 
    "The trade comments were a bit unsettling so stocks sold
off, offering Treasuries some safe-haven support," said John
Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.    
    He pulled the United States from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership deal with Asian trading partners with sights set on
renegotiating the tariff-free agreement between the U.S., Canada
and Mexico.  
    "The market might want to see tax cuts and infrastructure
spending first, but this shouldn't be a surprise. Renegotiation
of trade agreements is what he campaigned on," said Mike
Lorizio, senior fixed-income trader at Manulife Asset Management
in Boston.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
was down 6 basis points at 2.403 percent, marking its steepest
single-day drop since Jan. 5, according to Reuters data.
    Thirty-year yields declined 6 basis points to
2.985 percent, while two-year yield decreased 5 basis
points to 1.147 percent.
    There have been signs some investors have scaled back on
bearish bond bets due to prospects for faster growth and
inflation under a Trump administration and a
Republican-controlled Congress.
    Speculators reduced net shorts in U.S. five-year and 10-year
T-note futures from record high levels last week, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on Friday.
 
    The safety bid for Treasuries was mitigated by upcoming
sales of coupon-bearing government debt supply.
    The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $88 billion in
coupon-bearing debt later this week: $26 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday; $34 billion in five-year debt
 on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes
 on Thursday. 
    Treasuries issuance will compete with another wave of
investment-grade corporate bond supply, estimated at $20 billion
to $25 billion this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
unit. 
  January 23 Monday 2:56PM New York / 1956 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR7               151-30/32    1-5/32    
 10YR TNotes MAR7              124-200/256  0-144/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.485        0.4923    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.5975       0.6076    -0.010
 Two-year note                 100-50/256   1.1475    -0.049
 Three-year note               99-212/256   1.4342    -0.054
 Five-year note                100-156/256  1.87      -0.068
 Seven-year note               100-88/256   2.1962    -0.072
 10-year note                  96-124/256   2.4044    -0.063
 30-year bond                  97-184/256   2.9911    -0.055
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        32.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        23.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -10.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -44.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)

