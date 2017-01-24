FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Brexit ruling, euro zone data
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 7 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Brexit ruling, euro zone data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. yields rebound after falling on Trump's trade stance
    * U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln 2-year notes at 1 p.m.
    * Two-year yield hovers near pre-Fed rate hike lows

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, in step with their European counterparts, following a
high court ruling on Britain's decision to bolt from the
European Union and encouraging data on euro zone manufacturing
data.
    Bond yields retraced roughly half of Monday's decline that
stemmed from safe-haven bids linked to U.S. President Donald
Trump's moves to revamp deals with its Asian and North American
trading partners.  
    The yield backup should entice demand for the $26-billion
auction of two-year Treasury notes, which is part of this week's
$88 billion in coupon-bearing U.S. government debt supply,
analysts said.
    In overseas trading, Treasuries yields took cue from the
increase in Bund and British government yields after the U.K.
Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Theresa May must get
parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit
from the EU. 
    The ruling reduced the chances of a "hard Brexit" which
Britain would embark on a quick divorce from the economic bloc,
analysts said.
    Britain's possible swift exit from the EU is seen as a drag
on Europe's and its own economy. 
    "What this vote does is that it creates a lot of friction in
the process. The likelihood of a hard Brexit outcome has
diminished," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rate strategist at
SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
was up 3 basis points at 2.428 percent. German 10-year Bund
 and British 10-year Gilt yields were up
over 2 basis points. 
    Bond yields also rose after IHS Markit's Euro Zone Flash
Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a gauge on
regional growth, only dipped from December's five-year high of
54.4 to 54.3. 
    The yield rise came in advance of the monthly two-year
Treasury note sale at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
    On the open market, two-year yield was last at
1.176 percent, not far above the levels seen prior to the
Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate increase on Dec. 14.
    The lack of details on Trump's pledge for tax cuts,
deregulation and infrastructure spending has led some investors
to pare bearish bond bets and dial back their outlook on U.S.
growth and the Fed accelerating rate hikes to keep inflation in
check.
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
two-year note to sell at a yield of 1.202 percent
, according to Tradeweb. This compared with the
1.280 percent yield at the two-year auction in December.
  January 24 Tuesday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS MAR7               151-20/32    -0-12/32   
 10YR TNotes MAR7              124-156/256  -0-52/256  
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.505        0.5127     -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.6          0.6102     0.000
 Two-year note                 100-38/256   1.1719     0.025
 Three-year note               99-194/256   1.4585     0.028
 Five-year note                100-124/256  1.8965     0.030
 Seven-year note               100-48/256   2.2205     0.030
 10-year note                  96-72/256    2.4284     0.027
 30-year bond                  97-100/256   3.0081     0.020
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        31.50        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        22.75        -0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25        -1.00     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -11.25        -1.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -45.00        -1.25     
 spread                                                
 
    
     

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

