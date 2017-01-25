FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 7 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Wall Street stocks rally

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Wall Street stock rally curbs demand for low-yielding
bonds
    * U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after lackluster 2-year
sale

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields increased
on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting a near three-week
high as Wall Street's three key indexes posted record highs on
investor optimism about the economy due to policies from the
Trump administration.
    Investors also scaled back their bond holdings in advance of
a $34 billion auction of five-year Treasury notes, part of this
week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply.
    Bond yields have bounced in a fairly tight range since the
start of 2017 as investors assessed the effect of Trump's
actions on trade, business investment and infrastructure
spending on company profits, inflation and federal borrowing,
traders and analysts said.
    "We have gone back and forth with the Trump euphoria trade
as markets are watching what Trump can deliver," said Thomas
Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG Securities in New
York.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
rose 3 basis points to 2.506 percent after touching 2.515
percent earlier, which was its highest since Jan. 3, according
to Reuters data.
    On Wall Street, the Dow broke above the 20,000 level
for the first time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 
raced to all-time peaks. 
    Investors have piled into stocks since Tuesday after Trump
urged U.S. carmaker executives to build more vehicles
domestically and signed executive orders to speed up the
building of the Keystone XL and Dakota oil pipelines.
  
    These moves, aimed at boosting jobs and investment, 
followed his actions on Monday to revamp deals with its Asian
and North American trading partners which investors fear would
hurt exports and raise business costs.  
    As equities shine, investors seem wary of buying
low-yielding Treasuries with tentative signs of inflation
picking up and after a lackluster $26 billion two-year note sale
on Tuesday.
    "We'll see how the five-year auction goes. People are
worried about it today," Roth said.
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
five-year Treasury issue to sell at a yield of
1.976 percent, according to Tradeweb. This compared with a yield
of 2.057 percent at the prior auction in December.  
    
January 25 Wednesday 11:35AM New York / 1635 GMT
                               Price                   
 US T BONDS MAR7               149-26/32    -0-25/32   
 10YR TNotes MAR7              123-244/256  -0-68/256  
                               Price        Current    Net
                                            Yield %    Change
                                                       (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.5025       0.5101     0.000
 Six-month bills               0.6          0.6102     -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-198/256   1.2401     0.016
 Three-year note               99-158/256   1.5072     0.021
 Five-year note                100-36/256   1.9698     0.034
 Seven-year note               99-168/256   2.3038     0.037
 10-year note                  95-156/256   2.5079     0.037
 30-year bond                  95-200/256   3.0926     0.037
                                                       
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                 
                               Last (bps)   Net        
                                            Change     
                                            (bps)      
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        28.00        -2.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        22.25         0.50     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.25        -0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap      -10.50         0.25     
 spread                                                
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -43.00         1.00     
 spread                                                
 
         

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

