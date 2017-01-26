FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed before 7-year note sale
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 7 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields little changed before 7-year note sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. Treasury to sell $28 bln 7-year notes at 1 p.m.
    * Latest 7-year note to fetch highest yield in over 3 years
    * Record highs on Wall Street curb demand for bonds

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering at a
four-week high in advance of a $28-billion auction of seven-year
notes, part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing government
debt supply.
    Investors have reduced their Treasuries holdings since
Tuesday in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's actions on
domestic business investments, which they view as promoting
heftier company profits, and his rhetoric on trade and
immigration, which they reckon may push up inflation.
    Buttressed by growing optimism, investors have preferred
stocks over bonds, with the Dow breaking above 20,000
mark on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also
reaching record highs. 
    "The new administration is a big change from the previous
one. Political risks have pushed yields up and down," said Boris
Rjavinski, senior rate strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
was flat at 2.525 percent after touching 2.551 percent earlier
which was its highest since Dec. 28, according to Reuters data.
    Skittishness about a faster pace of rate increases by the
Federal Reserve, if Trump's economic policies raise growth and
inflation, has partly bogged down this week's Treasuries
auctions.
    Demand for the latest supply two-year fixed and
floating-rate notes, as well as five-year Treasuries was poor,
analysts said.
    However, the upcoming seven-year note sale at 1 p.m. (1800
GMT) may entice investors who see bargains at these higher
yields, analysts said. 
    "Auction demand has been strong for the seven-year recently,
especially among investment funds," Nomura Securities
International analysts wrote in a note.
    In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
seven-year note to sell at a yield of 2.332 percent
, which would be highest since Dec. 2013,
according to Tradeweb. This compared with the 2.284 percent
yield at the prior auction in December.

  January 26 Thursday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT
                               Price                    
 US T BONDS MAR7               149-19/32    0-4/32      
 10YR TNotes MAR7              123-204/256  -0-4/256    
                               Price        Current     Net
                                            Yield %     Change
                                                        (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.495        0.5025      0.002
 Six-month bills               0.605        0.6153      0.005
 Two-year note                 99-198/256   1.2401      -0.004
 Three-year note               99-158/256   1.5074      -0.008
 Five-year note                99-118/256   1.9888      -0.003
 Seven-year note               99-136/256   2.3235      0.002
 10-year note                  95-120/256   2.5247      0.002
 30-year bond                  95-160/256   3.1009      -0.008
                                                        
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                  
                               Last (bps)   Net Change  
                                            (bps)       
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        29.25         1.00      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        23.75         1.00      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00         0.75      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -9.25         1.00      
 spread                                                 
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.50         1.50      
 spread                                                 
 
    
  

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

