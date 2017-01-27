TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after weaker-than-expected GDP data

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with benchmark 10-year yields below 2.50 percent, as data showing a sharper-than-forecast slowing in economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt.

Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9 percent annualized pace in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5 percent rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace.