TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall as Q4 GDP disappoints

By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with benchmark yields slipping below 2.50 percent, as data showing a sharper-than-forecast slowing in economic growth in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt. The selling in bonds was tempered by relatively solid readings on consumer spending and business investments, supporting the view the economic expansion remained on track. "The headline figure was softer-than-expected, but it's mostly due to weaker trade. The underlying figures were better-than-expected," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9-percent annualized pace in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5-percent rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace. Trade subtracted 1.70 percentage points from GDP growth in the last quarter after adding 0.85 percentage point in the third quarter. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1 basis point at 2.495 percent, retreating further from a four-week high reached on Thursday. January 27 Friday 9:40AM New York / 1440 GMT Price US T BONDS MAR7 150-3/32 0-10/32 10YR TNotes MAR7 124-24/256 0-32/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4975 0.505 0.000 Six-month bills 0.6125 0.6229 0.008 Two-year note 99-208/256 1.2202 -0.004 Three-year note 99-178/256 1.4806 -0.005 Five-year note 99-162/256 1.9524 -0.009 Seven-year note 99-180/256 2.2962 -0.015 10-year note 95-188/256 2.4936 -0.014 30-year bond 96-24/256 3.0761 -0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 29.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.50 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)