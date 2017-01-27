FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall as Q4 GDP disappoints
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields fall as Q4 GDP disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday, with benchmark yields slipping below 2.50 percent, as
data showing a sharper-than-forecast slowing in economic growth
in the fourth quarter spurred buying of U.S. government debt.
    The selling in bonds was tempered by relatively solid
readings on consumer spending and business investments,
supporting the view the economic expansion remained on track.
    "The headline figure was softer-than-expected, but it's
mostly due to weaker trade. The underlying figures were
better-than-expected," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income
strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
    Gross domestic product grew at a 1.9-percent annualized pace
in the final three months of 2016, compared with a 3.5-percent
rate in the third quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast a 2.2 percent GDP growth pace. 
    Trade subtracted 1.70 percentage points from GDP growth in
the last quarter after adding 0.85 percentage point in the third
quarter.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 1
basis point at 2.495 percent, retreating further from a
four-week high reached on Thursday.
  January 27 Friday 9:40AM New York / 1440 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR7               150-3/32     0-10/32   
 10YR TNotes MAR7              124-24/256   0-32/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.4975       0.505     0.000
 Six-month bills               0.6125       0.6229    0.008
 Two-year note                 99-208/256   1.2202    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-178/256   1.4806    -0.005
 Five-year note                99-162/256   1.9524    -0.009
 Seven-year note               99-180/256   2.2962    -0.015
 10-year note                  95-188/256   2.4936    -0.014
 30-year bond                  96-24/256    3.0761    -0.014
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        29.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        24.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -8.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
    
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
