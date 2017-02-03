* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings, however, increased only three cents or 0.1 percent last month. December's wage gain was revised down to 0.2 percent from the previously reported 0.4 percent increase. "Most of the disappointment is really focused around the inflation pressures that would presumably force the Fed to act," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "The whole narrative behind the pressure in rates is you might get to a situation where labor markets are really tight and the incremental gain for any additional stimulus would be to push up wages and trigger inflation. In this case you see that is likely not materializing," Kohli said. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 6/32 in price to yield 2.45 percent, down from a high of 2.49 percent before the report was released. The yield curve between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 119 basis points, the widest since Dec. 14. The Fed on Wednesday said job gains remained solid, inflation had increased and economic confidence was rising, although it gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)