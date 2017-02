Feb 8 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in multiple weeks on Wednesday with U.S. 7- and 10-year notes hitting their lowest levels since Jan. 18 and 30-year yields touching their lowest since Jan. 24.

Buying has picked up this week as analysts say the market is reducing its expectations of the number forthcoming interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus policies and tax cuts from the administration of President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)