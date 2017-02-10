* Yields retrace gains after consumer confidence reading * Yields down for the week after subdued session (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds analyst quote) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, boosted by solid monthly import price data as investors acted largely on technical data. A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded little in the way of headlines. Technical positioning in limited trading volume shifted markets through the day as a weak reading on U.S. consumer confidence forced traders to re-examine the market's momentum. "For whatever reason, today you could basically see the tumbleweeds rolling through many markets," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia. "It's quiet out there." Yields hit session highs after the release of the higher-than-expected reading on U.S. monthly import prices, which signaled that inflation could be moving higher. Yields retraced some of the gains after the University of Michigan's reading of consumer confidence for February came in below expectations. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to a session high of 2.43 percent after the release of the imports data, which showed prices increased 0.4 percent in January after an upwardly revised 0.5 percent rise in December. The 10-year note was last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent. Yields broadly rose and fell in a fairly tight range through the day. Analysts said the moves were based mostly on technical factors, as yields have approached 50- and 200-day moving average metrics and psychologically important support and resistance levels. "Conviction levels in general are extremely low," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities. "No one has a good sense of what the next step is. We're all really just waiting for the next headline, which makes this a very tough investment climate because you're forced to move tactically." Yields were on track move marginally lower for the week after earlier malaise about the lack of specifics in Trump's tax plan and uncertainty over looming elections in Europe drove buying of safe-haven U.S. government debt. The 5-year note yield fell to its lowest level since December, and longer-dated yields hit multi-week lows on Wednesday. Trump's comments on Thursday that his administration was set to release a "phenomenal" statement regarding his tax plan in the next few weeks pushed a selloff in Treasuries that halted the week's earlier trend toward lower yields. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)