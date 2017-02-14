* Yellen to testify before Senate * Producer prices rise more than expected By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for any new indication on when the U.S. central bank is likely to next raise interest rates. Yellen gives her semiannual Humphrey Hawkins testimony before lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors reduced expectations of a rate hike at the Fed's March meeting after jobs data for January showed disappointing wage growth. They will be watching to see if Yellen gives any information on the Fed's likely near-term moves. "The market is in a holding pattern here, waiting to see if she does give us more than we expect," said Thomas Simons, a senior money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Uncertainty about President Donald Trump's planned tax and spending reforms, which the White House has said will be detailed over the coming weeks, may make Yellen reticent to discuss any near-term action. "It wouldn't really make sense for her to make some kind of proclamation on what they expect to do, given that the outlook can change pretty significantly," Simons said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.44 percent, up from 2.43 percent late on Friday. Futures traders are pricing in a 13 percent likelihood of a March rate hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Bonds had little reaction to data on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in January, recording their largest gain in four years amid increases in the costs of energy products and some services. The indicator is seen as less important than other inflation indexes as it gives often very different readings and aims to measure volatile and difficult-to-observe price points, said Simons. "It's the most seemingly random of all the inflation indexes," he said. "Over time the market takes it with less and less importance." Further economic releases, including consumer price inflation, manufacturing and retail sales data, are also in focus this week. Bond yields rose on Monday as stock markets rose to record highs, reducing demand for safe-haven assets. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)