(Recasts with Yellen testimony) * Yellen gives hawkish testimony before Senate * 10-year yields highest in more than a week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates, striking a more hawkish tone than investors expected. The U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said, although she flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration. Yellen said delaying rate increases could leave the Fed's policymaking committee behind the curve and eventually lead it to hike rates quickly, which she said could cause a recession. "It was hawkish, but the market was expecting it to be hawkish," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "What we are seeing is a down trade on the headline that waiting too long to tighten monetary policy would be unwise. I think that's the biggest headline that everyone reacted to." Benchmark 10-year notes dropped 15/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, the highest since Feb. 3, up from 2.44 percent before the testimony. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)