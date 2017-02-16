TREASURIES-Bonds rally as buyers lured by higher yields

* Philadelphia business conditions strongest since 1984 * Bonds rally with German debt, weaker dollar By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices firmed on Thursday as higher yields sparked by rising expectations of an impending interest-rate hike drew some new buyers, though bonds gave up some of their price gains on strong economic data. U.S. bond yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a more hawkish than expected tone in testimony to lawmakers on Tuesday, indicating that further rate hikes are likely in the coming months. A jump in consumer price inflation on Wednesday added to this sentiment, though higher yields have nonetheless attracted new buyers to the bonds. "The market's been very resilient, we got very strong data yesterday and this morning...but yet the market remains fairly well bid," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's index of business conditions on Thursday rose to its highest level since 1984. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, down from 2.50 percent late on Wednesday. Treasuries have held within their recent range even as investors prepare for the potential for three rate hikes this year, with 10-year notes trading between 2.31 percent and 2.52 percent since the beginning of the year. "It seems like there is an underlying bid in that 2.50 (percent) area in 10-year notes," said Mulholland. A rally in German government bonds also helped support U.S. Treasuries on Thursday, while a weaker dollar boosted the bonds. "We've been following the dollar index kind of tick for tick. When the dollar strengthens U.S. Treasuries selloff, when they dollar weakens they rally," said Mulholland. Demand for inflation-linked debt will also be tested on Thursday when the Treasury Department sells $7 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). The Labor Department on Wednesday said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, the largest gain since February 2013. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)