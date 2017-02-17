* U.S. bonds rally with German, U.K. debt * Weaker stocks adds demand for bonds * FOMC minutes from January meeting released next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as concerns over the French election and weak data in Britain added to risk aversion, hurting stock markets and boosting demand for safe haven U.S. debt. Reports that the two main left-leaning candidates in France's presidential election are holding talks on possible cooperation, a move that could potentially put one of them in contention to reach the crucial election runoff, put a damper on risk appetite overnight. British 10-year government bond yields fell to a three-month low on Friday after data showed shoppers unexpectedly spent less in January, while German government bonds were also boosted by nervousness over the French election. “The market is benefiting from lower yields overseas and sort of a reassessment of the risk on trade that we’ve seen in equities,” said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent, down from 2.45 percent late on Thursday, and the lowest since Feb. 10. Falling stock markets helped bonds rally after a spike mid-week sent yields to two-and-a-half week highs, as hawkish testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen led traders to prepare for the possibility of a faster pace of interest rate hikes. A jump in consumer price inflation and retail sales data on Wednesday added to this sentiment, while a Philadelphia manufacturing index on Thursday jumped to a 33-year high. Comments from New York Fed President William Dudley late on Wednesday, however, were seen as more dovish than those by Yellen, helping draw buyers back to bonds. The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its January meeting next Wednesday, which will be evaluated for any new signals on when a rate hike is next likely. (Editing by Bernadette Baum) )