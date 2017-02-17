* U.S. bonds rally with German, U.K. debt
* Weaker stocks adds demand for bonds
* FOMC minutes from January meeting released next week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
Friday as concerns over the French election and weak data in
Britain added to risk aversion, hurting stock markets and
boosting demand for safe haven U.S. debt.
Reports that the two main left-leaning candidates in
France's presidential election are holding talks on possible
cooperation, a move that could potentially put one of them in
contention to reach the crucial election runoff, put a damper on
risk appetite overnight.
British 10-year government bond yields fell to a three-month
low on Friday after data showed shoppers unexpectedly spent less
in January, while German government bonds were also boosted by
nervousness over the French election.
“The market is benefiting from lower yields overseas and
sort of a reassessment of the risk on trade that we’ve seen in
equities,” said Gary Pollack, head of fixed-income trading at
Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 12/32 in
price to yield 2.41 percent, down from 2.45 percent late on
Thursday, and the lowest since Feb. 10.
Falling stock markets helped bonds rally after a spike
mid-week sent yields to two-and-a-half week highs, as hawkish
testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen led traders to
prepare for the possibility of a faster pace of interest rate
hikes.
A jump in consumer price inflation and retail sales data on
Wednesday added to this sentiment, while a Philadelphia
manufacturing index on Thursday jumped to a 33-year high.
Comments from New York Fed President William Dudley late on
Wednesday, however, were seen as more dovish than those by
Yellen, helping draw buyers back to bonds.
The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its January
meeting next Wednesday, which will be evaluated for any new
signals on when a rate hike is next likely.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)
