TREASURIES-Yields climb as France's Bayrou pulls out from French elections

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields rose from two-week lows on Wednesday, after French centrist presidential candidate Francois Bayrou pulled out of the elections in France and offered an alliance with independent candidate Emmanuel Macron. This meant that Macron together with Bayrou's support will have a better chance of defeating leading far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who has vowed to lead France out of the European Union, analysts said. Yields on German Bund bonds and U.S. Treasuries rose on the news since there was less of a search for safety given the perception of Le Pen's reduced chances at winning the presidency, said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "That latest development should be enough to push Macron back into the second place of the first round, or maybe even the first place," he added. U.S. Treasuries have been sensitive of late to global developments such as the French elections, whose first round is in April. Increased prospects of a Le Pen victory have tended to weigh on yields on German, French and British bonds and sometimes have a knock-on effect on Treasuries. In morning trade, U.S. 10-year notes were last flat in price to yield 2.429 percent. But 10-year yields have recovered most of their losses. They fell as low as 2.391 percent, their weakest level since Feb. 9. U.S. 30-year bond prices were down 3/32, yielding 3.043 percent, up from Tuesday's 3.037 percent. Yields earlier dropped to 2.999 percent, their lowest in two weeks. In the United States, investors are looking to the release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes for clues about the timing of the next interest rate hike. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week that a rate increase would be considered at every policy meeting, leading people to speculate that the next would be in March. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)