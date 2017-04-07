TREASURIES-Yields edge up after balance sheet comments from Fed's Dudley

* U.S. 10-,7-year yields touch lowest since Nov. 18 * U.S. employers add fewer-than-expected 98,000 jobs in March * Dudley says balance sheet shrinking may prompt only "little pause" in hiking plans * U.S. strike on Syrian airbase keeps yields from rising further (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing a plunge sparked by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth data, after a top Federal Reserve official boosted expectations for interest rate increases. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last yielded 2.380 percent, up nearly four basis points from late Thursday and well above 2.269 percent, their lowest since Nov. 18. That session low was struck after the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs in March, the fewest since last May and far below economists' expectations for 180,000 according to a Reuters poll. New York Fed President William Dudley said later that the Fed might avoid raising interest rates at the same time that it begins shrinking its $4.5 trillion bond portfolio, prompting only a "little pause" in the central bank's rate hike plans. Last week the influential Fed policymaker said the reduction could begin as soon as this year, earlier than most economists had expected. Analysts said investors interpreted the earlier remarks as suggesting the Fed might significantly delay rate hikes to taper its balance sheet, but Dudley's latest comments indicated the pause would not be as significant. "If they do taper the reinvestments not too aggressively, then they won't have to pause for long," said Praveen Korapaty, head of global rates strategy at Credit Suisse in New York. Yields hit session highs across the board after Dudley's remarks. Two- and three-year yields, the most vulnerable to Fed rate increases, hit highs of 1.29 percent and 1.51 percent. Two-year yields touched a more than five-week low of 1.198 percent, while three-year yields reached their lowest since Dec. 9, 2016 at 1.387 percent after the U.S. jobs data. U.S. 30-year yields hit a session high of 3.009 percent after hitting 2.939 percent, their lowest since mid-January, while five-year yields touched 1.921 percent after touching 1.784 percent, their lowest since Nov. 30, 2016. A U.S. strike on a Syrian airbase stoked safe-haven buying and kept yields from rising further, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. Yields on Treasuries maturing in two to three years were set to rise modestly for the week, while yields on Treasuries maturing in five to 30 years were set for slight weekly declines. April 7 Friday 4:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-9/32 -0-14/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 124-188/256 -0-100/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8075 0.8203 0.010 Six-month bills 0.9375 0.9549 0.023 Two-year note 99-234/256 1.2942 0.048 Three-year note 100-82/256 1.5127 0.065 Five-year note 99-198/256 1.923 0.060 Seven-year note 99-128/256 2.2027 0.054 10-year note 98-212/256 2.384 0.041 30-year bond 99-200/256 3.011 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 27.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)