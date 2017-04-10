TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields edge down ahead of 3-year auction

* U.S. to sell $24 billion 3-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT * Fed could begin balance sheet wind-down by year-end -Bullard * Yellen to speak on policy at U. Michigan at 4:10 p.m. EDT (Updates prices, adds comments) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday in advance of the government's $24 billion debt auction, part of its $56 billion sale of notes and bonds this week. Reduced trading volume due to Passover and Easter holidays this week may end up depressing bids for the latest wave of Treasuries, analysts said. "The auctions this week are going to be a challenge," said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at InCapital LLC in Boca Raton, Florida. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $20 billion in 10-year notes on Tuesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Wednesday. Geopolitical tension in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula, following a somewhat weaker-than-expected March U.S. jobs report released on Friday, has underpinned safehaven demand for low-risk government debt, analysts said. The decline in bond yields was limited by remarks from Federal Reserve officials on the possibility the U.S. central bank would begin paring reinvestments into Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Earlier Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the Fed could begin winding down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year. Wall Street's top banks see the central bank making such a move in 2017, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Friday. "The Fed is worried about complacency in the market. They want to be as clear as possible and give the market plenty of lead time," Stark said. Investors await further clues on balance sheet normalization from Fed Chair Janet Yellen who will participate in a discussion on public policy at the University of Michigan at 4:10 p.m. (2010 GMT). The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.364 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Friday, while the 30-year yield was 1 basis point lower at 2.988 percent. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the Treasury will sell the upcoming three-year note at a yield of 1.523 percent, compared with 1.630 percent at last month's three-year auction, Tradeweb data showed. U.S. financial markets will close on the Good Friday holiday. April 10 Monday 10:45AM New York / 1445 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-25/32 0-9/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 124-228/256 0-20/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8075 0.8203 0.000 Six-month bills 0.94 0.9575 0.005 Two-year note 99-242/256 1.2781 -0.008 Three-year note 100-92/256 1.4989 -0.005 Five-year note 99-226/256 1.8998 -0.011 Seven-year note 99-160/256 2.1832 -0.009 10-year note 99 2.3643 -0.009 30-year bond 100-64/256 2.9872 -0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.00 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)