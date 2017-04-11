NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday retreated from earlier lows in the wake of soft results at a $20 billion 10-year note supply, which was part of this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing government bond supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down 4 basis points at 2.323 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was at 2.955 percent, 3 basis points lower than late on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)