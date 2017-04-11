BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday retreated from earlier lows in the wake of soft results at a $20 billion 10-year note supply, which was part of this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing government bond supply.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last down 4 basis points at 2.323 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was at 2.955 percent, 3 basis points lower than late on Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouXcNj) Further company coverage: