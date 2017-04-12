* U.S. sells $12 billion 30-year bonds to soggy bids * Worries about overseas conflicts underpin bond demand * Hopes for less tension after Russia, China comments * U.S. bond market to close at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday (Update market action, add quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as safe-haven demand tied to international political worries offset investors selling to make room for this week's $56 billion in coupon-bearing government bond supply. Investor anxiety about possible U.S. military showdowns against Syria and North Korea remained at elevated levels as they piled into Treasuries, sending the 30-year yield briefly to a near three-month low. "The geopolitical tension has not escalated, but it's not going away either," said Mary Anne Hurley, vice president of fixed income at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he was open to more strikes against Syria after he ordered a missile attack on a Syrian air base in response to an alleged Syrian military assault using poisonous gas that killed scores of civilian. North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States for any sign of aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group was moving toward the Korean Peninsula. Adding to investor worries was a tightening French presidential race on April 23. Opinion polls stirred concern that hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who are both anti-EU, could end up in a runoff next month. There was some relief as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's closely watched visit to Russia did not lead to a heightening of tensions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said some progress had been made on Syria after holding talks with Tillerson. Also, some in the market cited Chinese President Xi Jinping's phone call with Trump, in which Xi stressed the need for a peaceful solution for the Korean peninsula. In light, choppy trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were down 0.7 basis point at 2.291 percent, which was below 2.300 percent seen as a critical technical trading level. The 30-year bond yield was down marginally at 2.925 percent after falling to 2.915 percent earlier Wednesday, which was the lowest since Jan. 17. While worries about military flare-ups in Syria and the Korean peninsula heated up safe-haven bids for Treasuries, investors gave a cool reception to $12 billion worth of 30-year bond supply, traders said. The bond market is signaling modest inflation risk as possible federal tax cuts and infrastructure spending have yet to be enacted, which would make long-dated bonds less appealing. "The market is still complacent about inflation," said Kathleen Gaffney, co-director of diversified fixed income at Eaton Vance in Boston. The U.S. bond market will shut early at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Thursday ahead of the market holiday on Good Friday. Wednesday, April 12 at 1504 EDT (1904 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-3/32 0-4/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-132/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8025 0.8153 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.925 0.9423 -0.003 Two-year note 100-8/256 1.2338 0.000 Three-year note 100-30/256 1.4598 -0.003 Five-year note 100-60/256 1.8253 -0.007 Seven-year note 100-28/256 2.108 -0.002 10-year note 99-164/256 2.2908 -0.024 30-year bond 101-128/256 2.9242 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)