U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after producer price data

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Thursday clung to their earlier gains even as data on domestic producer prices unexpectedly fell in March.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.93 percent, up 1 basis point from Wednesday. It touched 1.89 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest since Dec. 20, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)