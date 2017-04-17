TREASURIES-Yields rise as stock gains reduce bond demand

(Recasts with stock gain, adds quotes, yield curve details) * Rising stock prices reduce demand for bonds * Quarles nomination seen helping banks * 10-year note yields fall to five-month lows overnight By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose from five-month lows on Monday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe haven debt, and on reports that the Trump administration is likely to nominate a bank friendly official as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman for bank supervision. U.S. stocks were on track to snap a three-day losing streak on Monday as investors turned their attention to the first-quarter earnings season. "When you look at equities ... I think that's part of it," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News were among publications reporting that Randal Quarles, a former top Treasury Department official during the Bush administration, is expected to be nominated to the Fed's bank supervisory role. "The feeling is that he might start pushing through some regulations that might help the banking sector, and take the pressure off yields moving lower," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.250 percent, after dropping to 2.198 percent overnight, the lowest since Nov. 17. U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-month lows overnight as rising geopolitical tensions in North Korea hurt risk appetite. Lederer said that long-dated bonds also underperformed on Monday after the U.S. Treasury sent out to dealers on Friday asking them for their thoughts on the prospect of introducing ultra-long bonds. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 115 basis points, from 112 basis points last Thursday. Weak U.S. retail sales and consumer price data on Friday also put a dent in expectations that growth will be sufficient for the Fed to raise interest rates two more times this year. "The CPI number came out very weak on Friday, and weak PPI on Thursday, so the inflation outlook doesn’t look all that great for the Fed," said di Galoma. U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year. Data on Thursday showed producer prices falling in March for the first time in seven months. Traders have been reducing expectations of tax reform in the near-term as the Trump administration focuses on foreign affairs. Tax reform and fiscal stimulus had been expected to help bolster U.S. growth. (Additional reporting by Fergal Smith in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft) )