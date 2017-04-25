TREASURIES-Yields rise on tax reform, budget hopes

* Trump indicates compromise on budget * U.S. two-year note sale shows strong demand * Rising stocks reduce demand for bonds (Adds comment, byline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in line with gains in stocks as investors awaited President Donald Trump's announcement on tax reform on Wednesday and remained optimistic that the government would avert a shutdown. Yields, which move inversely to prices, hit two-week highs for a second straight session, except for those on U.S. 7-year notes, which still traded higher on the day. Last week, Trump promised a "big announcement" on reforming the U.S. tax code, which was pledged during his campaign. An administration official, however, said over the weekend that the announcement will consist of "broad principles and priorities." Trump's promise on tax reform had helped boost U.S. Treasury yields in the early days after his election. Analysts said the current federal income tax system is essentially anti-growth, overly complex, as well as uncompetitive internationally and is therefore in dire need of an overhaul. "It could be that investors are hedging their bets against a very effective tax proposal," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, explaining part of Tuesday's Treasury sell-off. Investors were also confident that any U.S. government shutdown could be prevented, particularly after Trump indicated he would compromise on a budget. Trump on Monday signified an openness in delaying his push to secure funds for his promised border wall with Mexico, potentially eliminating a budget sticking point. If the government is shut down for any significant period, the Federal Reserve would not have access to data needed to gauge the strength of the economy, reducing the likelihood of a near-term rate increase. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 18/32 in price to yield 2.339 percent, up from 2.27 percent late on Monday. The yields hit a two-week high of 2.343 percent. U.S. 10-year yields hit five-month lows of 2.17 percent last Tuesday as concerns grew about France’s vote. Centrist Emmanuel Macron is now expected to defeat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the May 7 presidential runoff. Tuesday's U.S. two-year note sale showed strong demand, with indirect bidders accounting for their largest purchase in nearly eight years, Treasury data showed. The Treasury awarded investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders 58.92 percent of the latest two-year government note supply, their largest since June 2009. U.S. 30-year bond prices were down more than a point, yielding 2.991 percent US30-YT=RR, up from Monday's 2.926 percent. On the front end, U.S. two-year yields were also up at 1.274 percent , from Monday's 1.233 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)