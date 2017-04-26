TREASURIES-Prices edge higher as Trump tax reform falls flat

(Updates prices, adds comment) * U.S. tax reform calls for corporate tax cuts * U.S. 5-year note auction shows weak demand By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday, reversing steep losses sustained the last few sessions, as President Donald Trump unveiled a tax reform plan that largely underwhelmed the market. Details of the tax overhaul package have come out all week, limiting any positive upside surprise from the announcement. On Wednesday, Trump proposed slashing tax rates for businesses and on overseas corporate profits returned to the country. He also called for raising standard deductions for individuals, repealing inheritance taxes on estates and simplifying tax returns. With the tax package largely in line with expectations, investors were focused on whether the reforms would push through following an earlier failure on healthcare legislation. "It was more a set of bullet points than a plan. The market right now is a little bit unimpressed mainly because there's so much that needs to be worked out, and the bottom line is that the news article you're writing right now is longer than the plan," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "The market is in a wait-and-see mode, to see how progress develops. Most market participants are pretty confident the reality is going to be different to this plan." Bond investors were unimpressed by a lackluster U.S. 5-year note auction, which showed weak demand with a soft bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34. That was lower than last month's 2.37, as well as the 2.43 average. The yield for the note was at 1.875 percent, higher than the expected yield at the bid deadline. Indirect bidding, mostly foreign central banks, came in at 57.3 percent, lower than the 68.9 percent level last month and the 62.7 percent average. "We see this auction more a result of a lack of cheapening in the lead-up to the auction rather than a statement on overall Treasury demand," said Aaron Kohli, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. In late trading, benchmark 10-year notes rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.312 percent, down from 2.329 percent late on Tuesday. Yields hit a fresh two-week high of 2.35 percent earlier. U.S. 30-year bond prices were up 5/32 in price, yielding 2.971 percent, down from Tuesday's 2.979 percent. Post auction, U.S. five-year notes yielded 1.834 percent , down from 1.85 percent late on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)