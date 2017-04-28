TREASURIES-Yields hit session highs after U.S. Q1 GDP data

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields across the curve rose to session highs on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy in the first quarter grew at its slowest pace in three years, but indicated a more buoyant inflation and employment picture.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 0.7 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said, the weakest performance since the first quarter of 2014.

But there were positive elements. For instance, the core inflation measure, the PCE index, was 2.0 percent, compared with 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, suggesting the Fed remains on track to raise interest rates this year.

Also, first-quarter employment costs rose to 0.8 percent, higher than market expectations, an indication of accelerating wage growth.

In morning trading, benchmark 10-year notes were down 9/32 in price to yield 2.328 percent. Yields hit session highs of 2.338 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)