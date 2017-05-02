(Recasts with auto sales; adds quotes; updates prices) * Focus on Fed meeting statement due out Wednesday * Treasury refunding watched for signs of ultra-long bond By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday after weak auto sales raised concerns about the strength of consumer spending, and as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting on Wednesday. Major automakers on Tuesday posted declines in new vehicle sales for April. The auto sales come after other data including gross domestic product last week and the March payrolls report have showed slowing economic momentum. Auto sales “were weak across the board from everybody...with dramatically rising inventories,” said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates steady when it announces its policy decision on Wednesday, after hiking rates in March, but investors are waiting to see if the central bank addresses recent weakness and whether it indicates that a new increase is likely at its June meeting. “If you have weak auto sales, which is definitely a sign of current activity, not a lagging indicator, to me that’s going to lower the case for the Fed going in June,” Hurley said. Futures traders are pricing in a 71 percent chance of a rate hike in June, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 9/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent, down from 2.33 percent late on Monday. Investors were also looking for details on how and when the Fed may begin reducing the size of its bond holdings. Friday’s employment report for April is also keenly awaited for signs of whether jobs growth is strong enough to encourage the Fed to raise rates again in the near-term. The Treasury is due to announce its funding needs for the coming two quarters on Wednesday, with traders focused on whether the government gives any new details on possible plans for longer-dated bonds. “There’s been a lot of chatter about what the potential is for an ultra-long bond. We don’t expect that we will actually see an announcement but we should get some more color on what people are thinking," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin repeated in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that issuing debt exceeding 30 years in maturity "can absolutely make sense." The government will also announce on Wednesday how much it plans to sell in three-year and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds next week. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler) )