TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall after import, export price data

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

Benchmark 10-year government note yields were down over 2 basis points at 2.383 percent, which was below the five-week high of 2.416 percent set on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)