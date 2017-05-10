FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall after import, export price data
May 10, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall after import, export price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.

Benchmark 10-year government note yields were down over 2 basis points at 2.383 percent, which was below the five-week high of 2.416 percent set on Tuesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

