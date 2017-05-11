FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after jobless, PPI data
May 11, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after jobless, PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations extended their earlier rise on Thursday as the latest data on jobless claims and producer prices supported the notion of a tightening labor market and a pickup in goods and services inflation.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, up more than 2 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

