U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after jobless, PPI data

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations extended their earlier rise on Thursday as the latest data on jobless claims and producer prices supported the notion of a tightening labor market and a pickup in goods and services inflation.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was last at 1.89 percent, up more than 2 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)