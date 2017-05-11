TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields dip as stock drop outweighs PPI jump

* U.S. to sell $15 bln in 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) * U.S. yields touch highest levels since at least late March * U.S. producer prices post biggest annual gain in 5 years (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Thursday after touching their highest levels since March as losses in Wall Street stocks revived safe-haven bids for government debt ahead of a $15 billion auction of 30-year bonds. The drop in U.S. share prices reversed an earlier rise in Treasury yields stemming from news of a robust April rise in the producer price index. That report stoked the view that inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal and a possible interest rate increase in June. "The weakness in equities is keeping Treasury yields under wraps," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. With the PPI posting its biggest annual increase in five years, the heavy supply of government and corporate bonds has underpinned the rise in Treasury yields this week, analysts said. The Treasury Department will complete the $62 billion May quarterly refunding with the sale of a new 30-year bond issue at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Companies have sold $28.0 billion in U.S. investment-grade bonds so far this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. In early Thursday trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was down 1 basis point at 2.398 percent, retreating from about a six-week peak reached in reaction to the April PPI report. The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, climbed to 1.359 percent, a near eight-week peak, before subsiding to 1.347 percent. On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes fell, led by weakness in retail shares. The 2.5 percent annual jump in the PPI last month was the latest evidence domestic inflation is accelerating with a tightening domestic labor market and global economic backdrop. This strengthened market expectations the U.S. central bank would hike rates by quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, analysts said. Interest rate futures implied traders saw an 88 percent chance of a rate increase next month compared with 83 percent on Wednesday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. "The PPI report is playing right in the hands of the Fed raising rates in June," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global in New York. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 30-year Treasury bond issue to sell at a yield of 3.040 percent, compared with 2.938 percent at the prior 30-year auction in April, according to Tradeweb. May 11 Thursday 10:52AM New York / 1452 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 150-22/32 0-5/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 124-244/256 0-36/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.875 0.8891 -0.010 Six-month bills 1.0175 1.0369 0.000 Two-year note 99-210/256 1.3428 -0.012 Three-year note 99-218/256 1.5508 -0.016 Five-year note 99-196/256 1.9246 -0.013 Seven-year note 98-172/256 2.2066 -0.017 10-year note 99-204/256 2.398 -0.012 30-year bond 99-72/256 3.0367 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)