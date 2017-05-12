TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rallies as inflation data miss forecasts

* Bargain-hunting after refunding fuels U.S. bond appetite * Weaker-than-expected CPI raise doubts on number of rate hikes * Fed's Evans says could be okay with one more hike in 2017 * U.S. yields retreat from highest levels since March (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Friday with the benchmark yield posting its biggest one-day drop in more than three weeks, as weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data in April diminished the view on whether Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than once for the rest of the year. Demand for Treasuries was also stoked by bargain-minded investors after a lukewarm reception this week to the $62 billion sale of three-year, 10-year and 30-year government debt, analysts and traders said. "With the CPI report today, the market is concerned about inflation," said Thomas Roth, head of Treasury trading at MUFG Securities America in New York. The Consumer Price Index grew 2.2 percent on a 12-month basis through April, slower than March's 2.4 percent gain. This raised concerns the core rate of personal consumption expenditure would take longer than previously thought for inflation to reach the Fed's 2-percent goal. The core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, increased 1.6 percent on a year-over-year basis in March. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 2.329 percent. On Thursday, it reached 2.423 percent, a near six-week peak, in reaction to data showing a surprisingly strong jump in U.S. producer prices in April. U.S. yields rose broadly earlier this week on heavy government and corporate bond supply. In addition, centrist Emmanuel Macron's presidential win in France last Sunday spurred investors to reduce their safe-haven bond holdings, propelling yields to their highest level since March on Thursday. Last month's below-forecast retail sales and consumer price figures did not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent. However, the data trimmed the view that the Fed could squeeze in at least one more rate hike after June and before year-end as investors scaled back their expectations of a strong bounce from anemic economic growth in the first quarter. "The market thinks a rate hike in June is pretty much a done deal, but a rate hike after that and tapering at the end of year?," Roth said. "The market is always skeptical of this Fed. This CPI report makes some think the Fed will cave." Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday he could be okay with more rate increase in 2017, while the Fed would soon need to begin considering the shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The interest rate futures market implied traders saw a 46 percent chance for two more rate hikes from the Fed by year-end , down from 54 percent before Friday's data, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. As of Friday, May 12, at 1510 EDT (1910 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN7 151-17/32 0-29/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-132/256 0-152/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.8675 0.8814 -0.003 Six-month bills 1.0075 1.0266 -0.010 Two-year note 99-234/256 1.2945 -0.053 Three-year note 100-8/256 1.4893 -0.067 Five-year note 100-30/256 1.8501 -0.076 Seven-year note 99-32/256 2.1359 -0.073 10-year note 100-104/256 2.3292 -0.071 30-year bond 100-64/256 2.9873 -0.052 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -8.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Diane Craft)