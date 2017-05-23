TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields edge up ahead of 2-year auction

* U.K. suicide bombing underpins safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln in 2-year note issue * Companies raised $20 bln in high-grade market Monday -IFR * U.S. yields briefly pare fall on upbeat euro zone data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors and dealers made room for $26 billion of two-year notes, the first part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government bond supply. U.S. yields fell earlier on safe-haven bids stoked by a deadly suicide bombing in Britain. The Treasuries market held in a tight trading range for a second day in the absence of major news or data to alter traders' expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, analysts said. "We are just chopping around sideway," said Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist with NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. "There's not a lot of investor conviction." The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.269 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was 1 basis point higher at 2.926 percent. They hit session lows overnight but held above near last week's one-month lows in the aftermath of news that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in a suicide bombing at a concert hall in the English city of Manchester late Monday evening. Interest rates futures implied traders saw about a 79 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's policy meeting next month, nearly unchanged from Monday, CME Group's FedWatch showed. Earlier safe-haven bids faded a bit on selling in Treasuries and Bunds after a private survey showed German business confidence reached a record high in May and another survey suggested a solid pace of business growth in the euro zone this month. The fall in U.S. yields was limited by this week's corporate bonds supply, analysts said. Companies raised $20 billion in the investment-grade bond market on Monday, with another $15 billion seen hitting before a three-day U.S. holiday weekend, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday and will be shut on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Some analysts raised caution about the demand for the upcoming two-year Treasury issue as it seems expensive considering the possibility of a rate increase next month. "It appears to be extremely rich," Gwinn said. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the new two-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.296 percent, which would be the highest yield since September 2008, Tradeweb data showed. May 23 Tuesday 11:43AM New York / 1543 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-21/32 -0-4/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 126 -0-32/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.915 0.9299 0.005 Six-month bills 1.06 1.0805 0.013 Two-year note 99-230/256 1.3032 0.024 Three-year note 100-18/256 1.4757 0.022 Five-year note 100-74/256 1.8134 0.016 Seven-year note 99-128/256 2.0777 0.016 10-year note 100-244/256 2.2677 0.014 30-year bond 101-120/256 2.926 0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)