3 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield slips to session lows in early trade
May 24, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield slips to session lows in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to session lows in early U.S. trading on Wednesday, underpinned by some safe-haven demand in the wake of Moody's downgrade of China's debt rating, citing its slowing growth and rising indebtedness.

At 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT), benchmark 10-year government note yield was down 0.5 basis point at 2.278 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was 1.3 basis points lower at 2.932 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

