3 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold decline after jobless claims data
May 25, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold decline after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels on Thursday as the latest domestic data on first-time filings for jobless benefits and advance goods balance didn't change traders' view on a moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), benchmark 10-year government note yield was 2.257 percent, down 0.9 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield was 2.928 percent, 0.7 basis point lower than Wednesday's closer, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

