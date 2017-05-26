TREASURIES-U.S. yields briefly trim fall after GDP, durable goods data

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly pared their early fall on Friday as a revision on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and data on durable goods orders in April came in a tad stronger than economists' forecasts.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), benchmark U.S. 10-year government note yield was 2 basis points lower at 2.236 percent, sending the 2-year and 10-year part of the U.S. yield curve to its flattest level in seven months, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)