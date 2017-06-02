FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields extend fall after May payrolls data
June 2, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 3 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields extend fall after May payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier drop on Friday as a smaller-than-forecast increase in domestic payrolls growth in May raised doubts about an acceleration in wage inflation and intensified investors' appetite for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was last 2.159 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late on Thursday. It broke below its 200-day moving average, touching its lowest level since Nov. 10, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

