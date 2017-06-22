* Rebound in oil prices pressures 30-year yields higher
* Profit-taking on 30-year bonds also pushes yields higher
* Rate hike specticism keeps short-dated yields depressed
* Traders await 30-year TIPS auction
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 22 Yields on short-dated U.S.
Treasuries were stable to slightly lower on Thursday while those
on long-dated issues edged higher, suggesting the flattening of
the yield curve this week was stalling on profit-taking as well
as a rise in oil prices.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
briefly flattened to 94.9 basis points, the
narrowest since December 2007, as 30-year Treasury yields hit
more than a seven-month low of 2.713 percent.
That trading pattern was unwound later in the session,
however, as a recovery in U.S. crude prices from Wednesday's
10-month lows suggested greater inflationary pressures and
pushed yields on long-dated bonds slightly higher.
U.S. 30-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen in recent days
on worries about slowing U.S. inflation. Data last week showed
the so-called core Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted its
smallest rise since May 2015.
In addition to the bounce in oil prices, analysts said
traders were taking profits from the recent rally in 30-year
bonds.
The uptick in 30-year debt yields also occurred as traders
prepared for a 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS) auction later on Thursday. Traders typically sell
Treasuries ahead of auctions to make way for the new supply of
government debt, pushing yields higher.
"At least today the long-end rally is taking a pause," said
Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 2.733 percent, from a yield of 2.724 percent late
on Wednesday. U.S. three-year Treasuries were last up
slightly in price to yield 1.492 percent, from a yield of 1.497
percent late on Wednesday.
Analysts said yields on short-dated Treasuries, which are
most sensitive to Federal Reserve policy, were remaining stable
to slightly-lower on skepticism that the U.S. central bank would
be able to raise interest rates again this year.
"The timing for the next rate hike is definitely getting
pushed out," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy
at Societe Generale in New York. "The market's not pricing in
aggressive rate hikes."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 3/32
in price to yield 2.165 percent, from a yield of 2.155 percent
late on Wednesday. U.S. two-year notes were last roughly flat in
price to yield 1.352 percent.
June 22 Thursday 10:54AM New York / 1454 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP7 156-10/32 -0-6/32
10YR TNotes SEP7 126-152/256 -0-20/25
6
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.9575 0.9731 -0.021
Six-month bills 1.0925 1.1138 -0.010
Two-year note 99-206/256 1.3524 0.000
Three-year note 100-6/256 1.4919 -0.005
Five-year note 99-230/256 1.7715 0.003
Seven-year note 100-12/256 1.9926 0.008
10-year note 101-224/256 2.1633 0.008
30-year bond 105-120/256 2.7311 0.007
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -34.00 -0.50
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)