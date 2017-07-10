* Euro zone yields fall, weigh on Treasuries
* U.S. Treasuries seen as oversold
* U.S. Treasury to sell $56 billion in notes and bonds
(Adds analyst comment, details on curve steepening, bullet
points, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. Treasury yields slipped
on Monday, in line with weak European markets, as sharp gains
following Friday's strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report prompted
investors to consolidate positions.
U.S. long-dated yields, which move inversely to prices, fell
for just the second time in nine days.
"This was a retracement of last week's losses," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
"The market is kind of settling down at this point. The
perception in the market was that the market got oversold last
week. So we're in a wait-and-see mode right now," she added.
A surprisingly strong surge in U.S. jobs in June, even with
low wage growth, affirmed expectations that the world's largest
economy was steadily improving and supported the Federal
Reserve's credit tightening path.
That has lifted Treasury yields, which had been rising the
last few weeks on a round of generally solid U.S. economic data.
U.S. Treasuries have also been moving in tandem with global
markets.
On Monday, euro-zone bond yields fell, with investors buying
back bonds after a two-week sell-off. The yield on Germany's
10-year government bond, the benchmark for the
region, was headed for its biggest one-day fall in almost four
weeks, down 4 basis points at 0.54 percent.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to
2.373 percent, from 2.393 percent last Friday. After
Friday's jobs report, U.S. 10-year yields hit an eight-week high
of 2.398 percent.
U.S. 30-year yields slid to 2.927 percent, from
2.935 percent last Friday. They hit a more than six-week peak of
2.943 percent after the U.S. jobs data.
On the front-end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields
slipped to 1.387 percent, from Friday's 1.407
percent.
The U.S. Treasury this week will auction a combined $56
billion in notes and bonds, including $24 billion in three-year
notes on Tuesday, $20 billion in reopened 10-year notes on
Wednesday, and $12 billion in opened 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The U.S. yield curve continued to steepen on Monday. The
yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasuries
widened on Monday, with the spread between two-year and 10-year
yields at 98.40 basis points.
Last Friday in the aftermath of the jobs report, the curve
was at its steepest in seven weeks.
Analysts at Action Economics said worries over the unwinding
of stimulus has overwhelmed bonds and overshadowed the bullish
impact of tepid inflation.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown
and Richard Chang)