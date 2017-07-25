FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
TREASURIES-Yields rise on healthcare hopes, before Fed
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 1:24 PM / an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise on healthcare hopes, before Fed

3 Min Read

    * Treasury to sell $26 bln in two-year notes
    * Fed meeting statement on Wednesday in focus
    * Three-month T-bill yields rise on debt ceiling fears

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as expectations that legislators in Washington may pass
a healthcare overhaul and rising stocks reduced demand for
safe-haven U.S. bonds.
    Senator John McCain will return to the U.S. Capitol on
Tuesday to play what could be a crucial role in salvaging
Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare and keep their years-long
pledge to unwind the 2010 healthcare overhaul.             
    Investors have been concerned that the failure to pass
healthcare legislation reflects discord that will also make
budget negotiations acrimonious, raising the risks that debt
payments due in October may be delayed as the United States
bumps up against the debt ceiling.
    Investors are also waiting on Wednesday's Federal Reserve
statement for new indications about when the U.S. central bank
will begin paring its bond holdings and next raise interest
rates.
    “The initial selloff I believe had to do with Washington and
healthcare and the Fed meeting tomorrow, people lightening up
positions,” said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at
Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
    Bond weakness accelerated early on Tuesday morning with no
obvious catalyst.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 13/32 in
price to yield 2.30 percent, up from 2.25 percent on Monday.
    The S&P 500 and Dow both rose on Tuesday, helped by strong
earnings from Caterpillar and McDonald's.             
    Many analysts and investors expect the Fed to announce that
it will begin reducing its bond portfolio at its September
meeting, but will be watching for any hints on the timing at
this week’s meeting.
    Further interest rate hikes are not seen as likely until at
least December. Futures traders are pricing in a 53 percent
chance that the Fed will raise rates at its December meeting,
according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    The Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in two-year
notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $88 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week. The U.S. will also sell $34
billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills            rose to
almost 10-year highs on Tuesday after the Treasury Department on
Monday saw tepid demand for a $39 billion auction of the bills.
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to increase the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.             
    Yields on Treasury bills            that mature on Oct. 26
rose to 1.20 percent, the highest level since October 2008.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
  
 
 )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.