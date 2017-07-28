FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as slowing U.S. wage growth suggests inflation remains low

2 Min Read

    * Labor cost growth slows in second quarter
    * US economic growth accelerates in second quarter

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday after data showed that U.S. labor costs increased less
than expected in the second quarter, adding to concerns that
inflation will remain low. 
    The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor
costs, increased 0.5. percent in the April-June period after
accelerating 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the Labor
Department said on Friday.             
    It comes after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday noted that
both overall inflation and a measure of underlying price gains
had declined and said it would "carefully monitor" price trends.
            
    “I think the market is focused on the employment cost index.
You’re getting further confirmation that there’s not a
meaningful pick up in wages, which probably doesn’t bode well
for the outlook for inflation,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 3/32 in
price to yield 2.32 percent, up from 2.31 percent on Thursday.
    Other data showed that U.S. economic growth accelerated in
the second quarter as consumers ramped up spending and
businesses invested more on equipment, confirming that the
sluggish performance early in the year was temporary.
            

  
 
