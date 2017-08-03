TREASURIES-Yields fall as Bank of England downgrades economic forecasts

(Adds data, block trades, updates trading) * U.S. yields fall with tumbling U.K. bond yields * Treasury yield curve flattest in a week * ISM non-manufacturing index weakens By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to more than one-week lows on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates at a record low and downgraded its economic and inflation forecasts, raising concerns about global economic growth. A few weeks ago, investors had begun to price in the chance that the BoE might raise interest rates this month for the first time in a decade. Thursday’s decision sent yields on 10-year U.K. government debt tumbling to their lowest since June 28. “It’s pretty dovish testimony. They are again walking back policy,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Weak U.S. non-manufacturing data also boosted bonds. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed its non-manufacturing index fell to a reading of 53.9 last month from 57.4 in June. A reading above 50 in the ISM index indicates an expansion in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes gained 5/32 in price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.26 percent late on Wednesday. The Treasury yield curve also continued to flatten, a day after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still considering an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue. The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision on the bond. It also said it has begun to consider how it will increase debt issuance to make up for a future decline in U.S. Federal Reserve bond purchases. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 101 basis points, the lowest since July 25. Large block trades in bond futures contracts may have helped boost the long-dated debt. A block of 7453 contracts was purchased on Treasury bond futures at 6:37 EDT on Thursday, after a block of 7483 contracts was bought at 8:52 EDT on Wednesday, according to data by the CME Group. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum) )