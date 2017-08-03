FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 hours ago
TREASURIES-Yields fall as Bank of England downgrades economic forecasts
Reuters Focus
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Bank of England downgrades economic forecasts

3 Min Read

 (Adds data, block trades, updates trading)
    * U.S. yields fall with tumbling U.K. bond yields
    * Treasury yield curve flattest in a week
    * ISM non-manufacturing index weakens

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to
more than one-week lows on Thursday after the Bank of England
kept interest rates at a record low and downgraded its economic
and inflation forecasts, raising concerns about global economic
growth.
    A few weeks ago, investors had begun to price in the chance
that the BoE might raise interest rates this month for the first
time in a decade. Thursday’s decision sent yields on 10-year
U.K. government debt tumbling to their lowest since June 28.
            
    “It’s pretty dovish testimony. They are again walking back
policy,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport
Global Holdings in New York.
    Weak U.S. non-manufacturing data also boosted bonds. 
    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed its
non-manufacturing index fell to a reading of 53.9 last month
from 57.4 in June. A reading above 50 in the ISM index indicates
an expansion in the services sector, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of the U.S. economy.             
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes             gained 5/32 in
price to yield 2.24 percent, down from 2.26 percent late on
Wednesday.
    The Treasury yield curve also continued to flatten, a day
after the U.S. Treasury Department said it was still considering
an ultra long bond, but didn't announce a new issue.
    The Treasury gave no timing for when it may make a decision
on the bond. It also said it has begun to consider how it will
increase debt issuance to make up for a future decline in U.S.
Federal Reserve bond purchases.             
    The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
               flattened to 101 basis points, the lowest since
July 25.
    Large block trades in bond futures contracts may have helped
boost the long-dated debt. 
    A block of 7453 contracts was purchased on Treasury bond
futures at 6:37 EDT on Thursday, after a block of 7483 contracts
was bought at 8:52 EDT on Wednesday, according to data by the
CME Group.

 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)
  
 
 )

