TREASURIES-Bond prices fall on steadying oil prices

* Treasury prices fall as Wall St. stabilizes

* Fed’s Bullard: Oil doesn’t have to stabilize before 2nd hike

* Treasury to sell $13 billion of 30-year bonds

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday in volatile trading as oil prices and stocks recovered from a drastic sell-off ahead of a $13 billion sale of 30-year bonds by the Treasury.

Prices on Treasuries began the day positive as European and Asian equity markets fell, following a decline in U.S. stocks on Wednesday, but prices turned negative as oil prices steadied, stabilizing Wall Street and decreasing appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

“We’re seeing whipping action because there are a lot of cross-currents from Chinese selling and large corporate supply to overreactions to developments abroad,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

On Wednesday the Treasury market rallied, with benchmark yields hitting their lowest in over two months as tumbling stocks and oil stoked investor anxiety, rekindling safe-haven bids for bonds.

A sale of $13 billion of 30-year bonds by the Treasury is expected to add to interest in Treasuries from investors who think the auction will see strong demand.

“Thirty-year auctions have recently gone well and non-dealer awards continue to increase for this benchmark,” wrote David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note.

Traders and analysts have been listening closely to comments from Federal Reserve officials for insight into the U.S. central bank’s timeline for raising interest rates.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said low inflation expectations may make it harder for the Fed to return to its inflation target.

“The biggest thing for Treasuries is inflation and inflation expectations. As long as inflation stays low with the potential of going lower, prices go up,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.080 percent, up from 2.066 percent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond price fell 15/32 for a yield of 2.869 percent, up from 2.847 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)