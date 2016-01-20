TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rally as stocks, oil prices tumble

* Benchmark 10-year yields hit fresh 2-1/2-month lows

* U.S. CPI, housing starts data fall short of forecast

* Futures signal traders scale back view on March rate hike (Updates with late market action)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Wednesday with 30-year yields hovering at their lowest levels in five months as the rout in global stock and oil markets deepened, stoking a fresh wave of purchases in low-risk government debt.

It was unclear whether the steep drop in oil prices that hit 13-year lows and dramatic selloff on Wall Street since the start of 2016 would stop. Until investor confidence returns, the safehaven appetite for Treasuries will likely persist, analysts and investors said.

“This negative sentiment is taking hold. It’s a fever that needs to run its course,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected data on U.S. consumer prices and housing starts supported worries about slowing domestic growth and bets the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates in the first quarter.

Interest rates futures implied traders see a 29 percent of a Fed rate hike at the March policy meeting, down from 40 percent on Tuesday and 60 percent a month earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 23/32 in price for a yield of 1.955 percent, down 8 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield fell as low as 1.951 percent earlier on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 2 according to Reuters data.

The 30-year bond gained 1-20/32 in price to yield 2.727 percent, down 8 basis points on the day. The 30-year yield hit 2.719 percent, the lowest since Aug. 24.

U.S. crude futures fell to their lowest levels since September 2003. They were last down over 5 percent at $26.91 a barrel.

Tumbling oil prices fed worries about weak global growth and profits of energy companies. Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index down 3 percent in late morning trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)