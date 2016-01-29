TREASURIES-Yields fall after Japan unveils negative interest rates

* Yields fall after BOJ introduces negative rates

* Bonds pare gains as U.S. slowdown not as bad as feared

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to four-month lows on Friday after the Bank of Bank of Japan surprised investors by introducing negative rates in a further effort to stimulate the country’s flagging economy.

Treasuries gave up some of their price gains after U.S. economic data showed the economy was not slowing as much as some investors had feared.

The BOJ said it would charge for a portion of bank reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank (ECB), sparking a broad rally across asset classes.

“The big news overnight was Japan going to negative rates, which quickly gave a bid to Treasuries and for that matter all of fixed income in general,” said Justin Lederer, a Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.91 percent, the lowest level since Oct. 2.

Bonds pared their price gains after data showed that U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, but did not stall completely.

“Some people thought that it could be a devastating number ... it was mixed, but it wasn’t a really detrimental number that some people had thought could possibly happen,” Lederer said.

Gross domestic product increased at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday, as lower oil prices continued to undermine investment by energy firms and unseasonably mild weather cut into consumer spending on utilities and apparel. (Editing by Paul Simao)