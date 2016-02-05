TREASURIES-Yields rise as data shows improving wages

* Yields increase on employee wage growth

* Traders see greater chance of 2016 rate increase

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that wages rebounded strongly in January, even as U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected during the month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 151,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate was at 4.9 percent, the lowest since February 2008, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Average hourly earnings increased 12 cents, or 0.5 percent. That left the year-on-year gain in earnings at 2.5 percent as the unusually strong wage gains seen in January 2014 dropped out of the picture.

“The details are really solid. It makes the case that inflation is possible in the U.S. against the backdrop of a lot of the financial turmoil that we’ve been seeing,” said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.84 percent before the report.

Worsening economic data in the past week has increased concerns about a U.S. slowdown and reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Traders saw more chance of a 2016 rate hike on Friday after the report. Fed funds futures contracts show that traders are pricing in a 40 percent chance that the U.S. central bank will next raise rates in December, up from 20 percent earlier.

Before the report they expected the Fed to wait until 2017 before raising rates.

“I think The Fed isn’t going to get the weakness in the inflation data that they need to cover a whole retreat from sooner hikes,” said Kohli. (Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Nick Zieminski)