TREASURIES-Yields rise as jobs data shows improving wages

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed that wages rebounded strongly in January, adding to bets that the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates this year.

Average hourly earnings increased 12 cents, or 0.5 percent. That left the year-on-year gain in earnings at 2.5 percent as the unusually strong wage gains seen in January 2014 dropped out of the picture.

The increase came even as U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected, with employers adding 151,000 jobs in the month.

“The Fed’s back on the table,” said Ira Jersey, senior client portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds in New York.

Worsening economic data in the past week has increased concerns about a U.S. slowdown and reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Traders saw more chance of a 2016 rate hike on Friday after the report. U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts fell, suggesting traders are now pricing in about a 50 percent chance that the U.S. central bank will next raise rates in December, up from about 20 percent before the report.

Before the report, they had expected the Fed to wait until 2017 before raising rates.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.84 percent before the report.

“The details are really solid. It makes the case that inflation is possible in the U.S. against the backdrop of a lot of the financial turmoil that we’ve been seeing,” said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Offsetting the possibility of a Fed increase, U.S. bonds are expected to continue to see demand on concerns about the global economic slowdown, and as Treasuries pay higher yields than comparable sovereign bonds in Europe and Japan.

The Bank of Japan’s surprise move last week to introduce negative interest rates to stimulate the country’s economy helped to sparked a rally that sent 10-year Treasury yields this week to one-year lows.

“Even if the Fed’s on hold and you have other people easing, there’s still going to be a search for yield,” said OppenheimerFunds’ Jersey. (Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Nick Zieminski)