TREASURIES-U.S. bonds slip as stock gains pare demand

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as gains on Wall Street stocks trimmed safehaven demand for bonds, lifting benchmark yields further from their near 3-1/2 years lows set last week.

U.S. and other major equity markets advanced in the wake of a deal among four of the world’s biggest oil producers to freeze output. The agreement offered some foundation for possible future reduction in a bid to shore up crude prices.

The oil market, however, turned negative after news of the output freeze that fell short of some traders’ bets on an immediate production cut.

This limited the losses in Treasuries, underscoring nagging worries among investors about the energy supply glut and a wobbly global economy, as well as concerns on whether major central banks have enough tools to stimulate inflation and consumer demand.

Some analysts downplayed the day’s losses as they await Wednesday’s minutes on the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting and consumer inflation data due Friday.

“We are in a very technical market, We are waiting for clues from the FOMC minutes and economic data later this week,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.772 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Friday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Last week, the 10-year yield fell to 1.53 percent, its lowest since September 2012, while the 30-year bond yield hit 2.38 percent, its lowest in a year.

The 30-year bond last traded 24/32 lower in price, yielding 2.641 percent, up 4 basis points from Friday.

The yield spread between 10-year and 2-year notes widened to 1.06 percentage point. Last Thursday, it shrank less to less than 1 point to its tightest since November 2007, reflecting an outlook for weak economic growth and low inflation.

On Wall Street, the three major stock indexes rose, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index last up 1 percent.