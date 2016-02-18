FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn higher as stock rally fades
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn higher as stock rally fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices turned higher on Thursday as some Wall Street stocks slipped into negative territory after scoring gains the previous three sessions on rising oil prices and encouraging domestic economic data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 6/32 higher in price for a yield of 1.797 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, they were down as much as 4/32 with a yield of 1.829 percent, which was near a 1-1/2 week peak.

After opening higher, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was last 0.08 percent lower while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
