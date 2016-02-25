FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields fall as global growth concerns weigh
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as global growth concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with price change; adds quotes, data, auction delay)
    * Yields decline as growth concerns provides safety bid
    * Treasury postpones $28 bln 7-year auction to Friday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday as investors remained cautious on the outlook for
global growth, with yields also undergoing a sharp, if brief,
drop after the government postponed its seven-year note auction.
    Treasuries have largely followed oil moves as tumbling
prices this year have stoked concerns about slowing global
growth and the efficacy of central bank policies meant to try to
spur new investment.
    Bonds pared price gains, but still ended stronger on
Thursday after oil prices retraced earlier losses, focusing on
an upcoming meeting of major producers and news of drilling
deferments and job cuts in the domestic energy industry.
 
    "There's a growing sense that lower rates are no longer an
anomaly, but are here to stay much longer than people thought,"
said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 12/32 in price to yield 1.70 percent, down from 1.74 percent
late Wednesday.
    Concerns about economies in Europe and Asia are making
investors wary of buying higher-risk assets, such as stocks,
despite the recent drops in price. That is boosting demand for
U.S. Treasury debt, even with yields at historically low levels.
    "We're trading on fears of growth around the world and what
that effect is going forward," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
    Yields briefly fell to session lows after the Treasury
delayed its $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday,
citing "a technical issue." 
    The auction is the final sale of $88 billion in short- and
intermediate-dated debt this week.
    The U.S. economy saw some positive news on Thursday. New
orders for long-lasting, U.S.-manufactured goods rose in January
by the most in 10 months as demand picked up broadly, offering a
ray of hope for the downtrodden U.S. manufacturing sector.
    A different release showed new applications for unemployment
benefits increased last week, but they remained below levels
associated with a tightening labor market. 
    The second gross domestic product estimate for the fourth
quarter, due to be released on Friday, will be evaluated for
further signs over the strength of the U.S. economy.

 (Editing by Bill Rigby and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.