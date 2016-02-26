FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as oil, stocks gain, GDP revised upward
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as oil, stocks gain, GDP revised upward

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bonds extend prices losses after stronger GDP data

* Treasury to sell $28 bln seven-year notes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as stock and oil prices gained and after data showed that U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously thought in the fourth quarter.

Stocks rose as G20 policymakers meeting in Shanghai sought to find common ground on how to reboot a struggling global economy in the face of renewed financial and political risks, while oil prices were on track for their first weekly gain in a month.

Bonds extended price losses after data showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but not as sharply as initially thought.

“We got some pretty surprising GDP data, an upward revision, and not too many people had pegged that,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies LLC in New York. “The pessimism that characterized all of January and the beginning of February is beginning to wear off a little bit.”

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 20/32 in price to yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.70 percent late Thursday.

Higher yields may help draw buyers to the Treasury’s sale of $28 billion in seven-year notes. The auction was delayed from Thursday because of a technical issue.

Editing by Bernadette Baum

