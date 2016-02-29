FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices gain on weaker U.S. economic data
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices gain on weaker U.S. economic data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investors eye Friday’s jobs data

* U.S. economic data extends overnight bullish move

* Stocks and oil prices rise

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected domestic data supported the view that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes this year, adding appetite for safe-haven government debt.

Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell to their lowest level in a year in January, likely weighed down by harsh weather and a shortage of properties for sale, a report by the The National Association of Realtors showed.

In addition, the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, one of the leading indicators of the U.S. economy, contracted to 47.6 in February.

“We’ve seen some negative data this morning and that lackluster data domestically has extended the bullish price action that was already in place,” said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.

“The long bond is doing well because you have considerable month-end extension,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The benchmark 10-year note was last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.741 percent, down from 1.764 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond was last up 16/32 in price to yield 2.609 percent, down from 2.636 percent on Friday.

Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that will be released later in the week to further assess the pace of future rate hikes by the Fed.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was up 0.11 percent. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.