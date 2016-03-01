REFILE-TREASURIES-Bond yields jump on strong U.S. manufacturing data

(Corrects 2nd bullet point to clarify that the yields jump) * ISM Index at highest since September * 30-year bond, 10-year note yields jump to one-week highs after data By Tariro Mzezewa NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in February, suggesting the U.S. economy was on a steadier path after recent mixed data and decreasing investor interest in safe-haven government debt. Treasury prices fell sharply, with long-dated bond yields jumping to one-week highs after ISM manufacturing data came in at its strongest since September and gave investors some renewed confidence in the economy. "This is a very encouraging report and it suggests that there are signs of stabilization in manufacturing and you're seeing higher yields, especially in the long end because of that," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co in New York. Earlier, disappointing European manufacturing data and weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing activity increased the possibility of central banks adding stimulus, while oil prices rose on expectations of higher oil demand from China. "Oil and stock prices are both up, which is good news for risk assets, but that's putting pressure on Treasuries," said Simons. A rise in oil prices suggests some inflationary pressure. Prices on long-dated bonds tend to fall on signs of greater inflationary pressure since inflation erodes the value of those bonds. Adding to pressure on Treasuries were comments by New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley suggesting that he sees downside risks to his U.S. economic outlook, an assessment that could flag a longer pause before the Fed's next interest-rate hike than he and his colleagues had previously signaled. The benchmark 10-year note was last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.793 percent, up from 1.74 percent late on Monday. The 10-year note jumped to a more than one-week high of 1.767 after the positive manufacturing data. The 30-year bond was last down 1-4/32 in price to yield 2.672 percent, up from 2.616 percent late on Monday. The 30-year bond had jumped to a one-week high of 2.674 percent after the data. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)