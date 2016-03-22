FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Evans notes U.S. growth
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed's Evans notes U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Recasts with price change, adds quotes, details on Fed
speakers)
    * Yields rise as Fed's Evans sees further rate hikes
    * Corporate debt sales weigh on market
    * Weakness overturns early safety buying on Brussels attacks

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday after Chicago's Federal Reserve president struck a
bullish tone on the U.S. economy, and as new corporate debt
sales weighed on the market.
    Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects two more
rate increases this year, based on the current economic outlook.
 
    Debt sales from companies, including Sysco Corp and Comcast
Corp, also reduced demand for Treasuries. The pool of new buyers
of U.S. government bonds is seen thinning as investors are
already crowded into long Treasuries trades.
    "There're no new buyers at higher prices and the short base
has gone," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in
New York. "Now we have to drift into a range where we can
attract some new longs."
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to
yield 1.94 percent, up from 1.92 percent on Monday.
    The yields earlier fell as low as 1.88 percent on safety
buying after attacks on Brussels' airport and a rush-hour metro
train in the Belgian capital triggered security alerts across
western Europe. 
    The blasts occurred four days after the arrest in Brussels
of a suspected participant in November militant attacks in Paris
that killed 130 people. 
    This week is seen as having relatively low trading volumes
with many traders and investors away before a U.S. holiday on
Friday, when the bond market will be closed.
    Bond investors are continuing to evaluate when the Fed is
likely to make its next interest rate increase, after Fed
officials on Monday painted an optimistic picture of inflation
and domestic growth, keeping an increase in April on the table.
    Bond prices rallied last week after Fed Chair Janet Yellen
expressed caution over U.S. inflation, with the central bank
also noting that the United States continued to face risks from
an uncertain global economy.
    "The FOMC statement, and Yellen's press conference, was
stunningly dovish, especially in light of the uptick in
inflation and steady improvement in the labor market," said Lou
Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading Group in Chicago.
    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was due to speak
later on Tuesday.

 (Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.